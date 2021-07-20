ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland is pleased to announce the hiring of Sam Keating as the first full-time Field Hockey Assistant Coach and Assistant Director of Athletic Communications. Keating begins her duties as a Seahawk on August 1.

Head Coach, Jess Lanham stated, “Samantha is going to be a strong addition to our program having a strong background in goalkeeping and analyzing film. We are extremely excited to have Sam joining the Seahawk Family and know she will be a strong asset on and off the field.”

Keating joins the St. Mary’s College community after coaching for West York High School field hockey and Ballyhoo Field Hockey Club located in York, Pa. Defensive tactics and goalkeeper training are Keating’s areas of expertise on the field.

When asked about her new role Keating stated, I am extremely honored and excited to take on this role and become a part of the St. Mary’s family. I look forward to bringing a goalkeeper’s perspective to the field and challenging this team to reach to the next level!”

Before her time with the Bulldogs, Keating graduated from York College of Pennsylvania in May of 2020. Keating earned a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice and played four years of Spartan field hockey. During her time at York, Keating earned Capital Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week, Synapse Sports Division III Defensive Player of the Week, and landed a spot on the York College Field Hockey All-Decade Team. Keating also shined in the classroom earning four NFHCA Division III National Academic Squad distinctions and four CAC All-Academic Squad honors.

Like this: Like Loading...