LEONARDTOWN, MD –The 2021 St. Mary’s County Government Citizens Academy is now accepting applications for participation in the nine-week overview of county government operations.

The academy will meet on consecutive Tuesday evenings, between September 7 and November 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. at various county locations. It is open to St. Mary’s County residents, 18 years of age and older, and limited to 30 applicants. Participants will gain a better understanding of County government operations and will receive a certificate upon completion.

At the first session, participants will receive an overview of the County Administration. Subsequent sessions will focus on the departments of Aging and Human Services, Economic Development, Land Use, and Growth Management, Recreation and Parks, Public Works and Transportation, and Emergency Services. New to the curriculum for 2021 is St. Mary’s County Government Partner Night on November 2. Participants will learn more about the Health Department, Libraries, St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Social Services.

Citizens interested in learning more about the academy can go to https://www.stmarysmd.com/pio/citizensacademy/ to download a brochure and/or application. The deadline to apply is August 20, 2021.

For more information, please contact the Public Information Office at 301-475-4200, ext. 1340.

