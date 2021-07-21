LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County States Attorney’s Office announced that on July 16, 2021, Robert Joseph Beeson(31) of Charlotte Hall, MD plead guilty to Sex Abuse of a Minor.

Beeson was arrested on June 24, 2020, and charged with Rape, Child Sex Abuse, Sex Offense in the 4th degree, Sodomy, Sex Abuse of a Minor, and Sex Offense in the 3rd Degree.

Robert Joseph Beeson

Beeson was sentenced to twenty-five years in the State Department of Corrections with all by eight years suspended. After serving his sentence, Beeson will serve five years of supervised probation and be required to register as a Tier III Sex Offender.

In making the announcement, State’s Attorney Richard Fritz thanked Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor, Detective Skyler LeFave, and Child Protective Services for the successful investigation and prosecution of this case.

