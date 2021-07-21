WASHINGTON, DC –Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) and Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD),and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) today announced $1,037,955 in American Rescue Plan funding for fire and emergency rescue departments in Southern Maryland and along the Eastern Shore.

“Our volunteer firefighters and first responders often risk their lives to serve and protect our communities and have worked around the clock during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the lawmakers said. “This new federal funding will provide our fire and rescue teams with the necessary supplies and equipment to keep Marylanders safe.”

The award comes from the Maryland Emergency Management Agency, through the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress, to help departments offset the financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic. The awardees for Southern Maryland include:

Huntington VFD $17,306.74 North Beach VFD $58,219.28 Prince Frederick VFD $12,511.66 St. Leonard VFD $32,534.57 Total for Calvert County $120,572.25 Hollywood VFD $39,091.07 Leonardtown VFD $9,553.52 Mechanicsville VFD $6,949.68 Ridge VFD $33,120.50 Second District VFDRS $3,550.00 Total for St. Mary’s County $92,264.78 Bryan’s Road $8,699.74 Hughesville VFD $7,847.37 Total for Charles County $16,547.11

