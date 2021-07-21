LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Recreation and Parks announces Open Play on the synthetic turf fields at Chancellors Run Regional Park, Chaptico Park, and Lancaster Park beginning Tuesday, July 27 through Thursday, Aug. 26.

There will be no charge to participate during the scheduled days and times listed below. Staff will be on-site to monitor safe and appropriate participation.

The St. Mary’s Co. Commissioners approved a budget amendment last summer for $92,500 for soil stabilization at Chancellors Run Regional Park and additional concrete curbing at all three parks. All three parks fields were completed last summer.

Chancellors Run Regional Park – Tuesdays – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Full-time staff is on-site at this park. No other park is staffed at this level.)

Chaptico Park – Wednesdays – 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Lancaster Park – Thursdays – 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

For additional information contact Tyrone Harris, Facilities Coordinator, at 301-475-4200 ext. 1673 or 240-434-6669 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or email tyrone.harris@stmarysmd.com.

