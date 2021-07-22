Raj and his brother Howard are a pair of 4-year old beagle hound siblings that have grown up together and are quite bonded.

These two still have a lot of puppy energy and enjoy their adventures together, sniffing, playing, and going for walks. The pair will also curl up together to take naps and sleep through the night. They enjoy napping but they also love to run zoomies and let that puppy energy out.

They would love a forever home with active parents that enjoy walks or other outdoor activities. A forever home with a fenced-in backyard where they can run and play would be ideal. Both boys are extremely social, good around other dogs, and they absolutely love cuddles and human attention.

Raj and Howard’s vetting is complete and they are ISO their together forever home. The pair rely on each other and can always be found side by side.

Send us a message if you are interested in this sweet bonded pair, beaglemaryland.org

