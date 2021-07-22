Lexington Park, MD (July 22, 2021)– The Patuxent Partnership is happy to announce the recent appointment of Ms. Bonnie M. Green, Executive Director of TPP, as a member of the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland (USMSM) Board of Advisors, commencing July 1, 2021.

Ms. Green explains, “USMSM and its regional partners are expanding their quality undergraduate and graduate education and advanced professional training in Southern Maryland. I am particularly enthusiastic about the construction of the SMART Building, the System’s first regional center to house an advanced research program working with Navy assets like the UAS Test Site, and others. The R&D capabilities at USMSM are vital to secure the region’s expertise in unmanned and autonomous systems and other emerging fields.”

Like this: Like Loading...