On behalf of Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, he has ordered the county flag be flown at half-staff effective immediately until sunset on July 27, 2021, to honor retired Chief Robert W. “Rob” Atkinson, Sr. of the Charles County Mobile Intensive Care Unit. Chief (ret) Atkinson served the residents of Charles County, Maryland for over 30 years.

