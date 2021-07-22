ANNAPOLIS, Md. (July 19, 2021) –Comptroller Peter Franchot announced today that his agency has processed more than three million state tax returns for the 2020 tax year, with more than 2.7 million, or 90 percent of returns filed electronically. So far, more than $2.3 billion in refunds has been returned to 2.3 million Maryland taxpayers. The average refund check is about $1,000.

“As more and more Marylanders file electronically, we try to get refunds into the hands of hard-working taxpayers as quickly as possible,” Comptroller Peter Franchot said. “For those facing financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become even more critical to quickly process returns, typically in less than three business days, and deposit directly into bank accounts. We know families rely on those refunds as a lifeline and also to help boost our economy.”

The Comptroller has 12 branch offices throughout the state that help taxpayers file electronically. Agency employees at the satellite locations, and via the toll-free Taxpayer Services phone number, provide free state tax preparation assistance if their federal tax returns are complete.

Filers can contact Taxpayer Services at 410-260-7980 from Central Maryland or 1-800-MD-TAXES (1-800-638-2937) from elsewhere. Tax assistance is available 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. You also can e-mail your tax questions to taxhelp@comp.state.md.us. For bilingual services, call 1-800-MDTAXES.

