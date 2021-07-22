LEONARDTOWN,MD– This is to advise thatCommissioner President Randy Guyhas ordered the Maryland and St. Mary’s County flags immediately lowered to half-staff in honor ofRetired Corporal Margaret “Peggy” Ann Smolarsky,who died Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Corporal Smolarsky “began her career with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in April of 1999 as a deputy and retired in November of 2016 after more than 17 years of service, to move with her husband of 38 years to South Carolina, as was always their dream. Prior to joining the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office, she served as a U.S. Capitol Police Officer for four years.”

“The Commissioners extend their heartfelt condolences to the entire Smolarsky family. Corporal Smolarsky was a vibrant part of St. Mary’s County and a dedicated public servant. She will be sorely missed” said Commissioner President Randy Guy.

The flags will remain lowered until sunset, Monday, July 26, 2021.

