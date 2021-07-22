LEONARDTOWN, MD (July 22, 2021) – For 20 years, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital has supported students in the Southern Maryland region by providing scholarships to individuals pursuing degrees in health care. Since 2001, 169 students have received support through this program.

BFor2021, six area students were awarded $132,000 in scholarships to help them continue their journey to become the next generation of healthcare professionals. The generous support of community members and local businesses enables the Philanthropy Committee of the hospital’s Board of Directors. to provide these annual scholarships.

Receiving scholarships this year, are five students pursuing degrees in nursing:

Hannah Callander of California, Maryland

of California, Maryland Cameron Guy of Hollywood, Maryland

of Hollywood, Maryland Olivia Jones of La Plata, Maryland

of La Plata, Maryland Brittany Messina of St. Leonard, Maryland

of St. Leonard, Maryland Kaitlin Zelonisof Leonardtown, Maryland

The sixth scholarship recipient, Allyson Raleyof Clements, Maryland, will be enrolling in a medical lab technician program.

Olivia Jones of La Plata, Maryland

Hannah Callander of California, Maryland

Kaitlin Zelonis of Leonardtown, Marylan

Allyson Raley of Clements, Maryland

Brittany Messina of St. Leonard, Maryland

Cameron Guy of Hollywood, Maryland

“These students are truly amazing in what they have accomplished,” said Lea Weaver, chair of the scholarship committee. “Listening to them discuss their passion and desire to join our incredible community of healthcare professionals was an amazing experience. We can’t wait to follow and support them on their journey.”

In addition to the community scholarship program, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital also offers scholarships to staff in clinical and nonclinical departments who wish to continue their education and advance their careers. In FY2021, 20 scholarships were awarded totaling $94,000.

Visit MedStarStMarys.org/Scholarships for more information about scholarships or MedStarStMarys.org/Careers for a listing of current job opportunities.

Like this: Like Loading...