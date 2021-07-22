St. Leonard, MD- On July 22nd, 2021 around 3:30 am, Patrol Deputies responded to 7764 Patuxent Dr. St. Leonard, MD for a report of residential burglary and shooting.

Upon arrival, the investigation revealed that Sean Tayman, 42 years old from St. Leonard forcefully entered the home of his in-laws and estranged wife of whom, who has a Protective Order in place against him.

The homeowners confronted Tayman and fired a warning shot with a revolver, accidentally wounding Tayman’s estranged wife who was seeking safe refuge in the home away from Tayman. Following the shot, Tayman fled on foot and was located and arrested in a nearby hotel.

Sean Tayman is currently being held at the Calvert County Detention Center on charges of Burglary in the Third Degree, Burglary in the Fourth Degree, Violation of an Exparte/Protective Order, and Malicious Destruction of Property over $1000.00.

Tayman’s estranged wife was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Like this: Like Loading...