(Waldorf, MD, July 22, 2021 ) The fireworks continued in Southern Maryland’s highest-scoring series of the season, but most of Thursday’s runs were scored by the Gastonia Honey Hunters.

In the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs’ first ever Wing Wars night, the team rebranded as the Southern Maryland Bleu Cheeses. Six Gastonia runs in the fourth inning were too tall of a mountain to climb for the Cheeses in a 9-1 loss.

With Kolton Mahoney on the mound for the Blue Cheeses, Gastonia scored one run in each of the first two innings. Mahoney, a Utah native had been fantastic in his last four starts, accumulating a 2.97 ERA in four straight wins.

In the bottom of the second Josh McAdams cut the Hunters lead in half, blasting a 374-foot solo home run, his third bomb in his last three games. The third baseman’s solo shot would be the Cheeses only hit through the first four innings, and their only run of the game.

After blanking the Atlantic League newcomers in the third frame, Mahoney struggled in the fourth. Keen baserunning and timely hitting led to half a dozen Hunters’ run in the inning as the Gastonia ran away with the series finale.

SOMD’s Hometown Team will return to crustacean form for a three-game set with the High Point Rockers beginning on Friday, July 23rd at Regency Furniture Stadium.

