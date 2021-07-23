NOTTINGHAM, MD (Thursday, July 22, 2021)–– A significant increase in the time it is taking the U.S. State Department to process passports is forcing many travelers to postpone previously booked vacations. With that in mind, AAA is urging anyone planning or hoping to travel out of the United States this yearor nextto initiate the passport process nowor risk having those plans derailed by the delays.

“At AAA, we are seeing so many travelers, sometimes entire families, beingforced to cancel or postpone their trips because passport processing has taken longer than they anticipated,” said Micki Dudas, Director, AAA,Leisure Travel. “One of the first questionswe are now asking our clients is about the passport status of all travelers.”

At this time, the State Department says processing of a passport application is taking more than four months (18 weeks). Plus, ‘expedited’ service may only shorten the wait to three months.

AAA travel advisors say passport processing times are three times as long as the average wait time prior to the pandemic. The State Department website indicates the dramatic delays are the result of COVID-related issues and high demand.

“Some travelers with bookingsthis summer have already had to postpone until next year,” Dudasadds. “For those who are uninsured for such a change in plans, the cancellation is much more than an inconvenience. It’s a costly miscalculation.”

The passport delay issue is not just affecting those applying for new passports or renewing passports set to expire. AAA is reminding travelers that many countries now require the passport expiration date to be at least six months after the date of return travel so anyone planning travel through 2022 is strongly urged to begin the passport renewal process now.

Passport Tips for Travelers

Check passport status of everyone with whom you plan to travel

Share passport status information with your travel advisor

Book travel that ensures your return date is at least six months before passport expiration

Initiate passport processing for:

Visit your nearest AAA office for your passport photo, application and instructions. For more information, visit AAA Passport Services.

During 2020, there were 143,116,633 valid U.S. Passports in circulation. “Approximately 11,711,945 U.S. Passports and passport cards were issued” during Fiscal Year 2020. It was the lowest number since FY 2006, when 12,133,537 U.S. Passports were issued.

In terms of passport issuance by state or territory, 212,417 Maryland residents were issued passports by the U.S. State Department during FY 2020, compared to 377,847 denizens of Maryland in FY 2019.

Like this: Like Loading...