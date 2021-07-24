ANNAPOLIS, MD –Today, the Children and Youth Division of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services and Maryland’s Children’s Cabinet announced more than $18 million in statewide grant awards for FY22 to Maryland’s Local Management Boards. Local Management Boards are community-based organizations serving all 23 counties in Maryland, and Baltimore City, focused on improving outcomes for Maryland’s children and their families. Additionally, Maryland’s Children’s Cabinet will provide $1.4 million in funding to support Local Care Team Coordinators who ensure youth with intensive needs receive comprehensive support services.

“Improving the outcomes for Maryland families is a key factor in creating Governor Larry Hogan’s vision for a safer Maryland,” said Glenn Fueston, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services, and Chair of Maryland’s Children’s Cabinet. “Maryland’s Local Management Boards bring community partners to the same table to meet the specific needs and challenges of their local families in an efficient and comprehensive manner.”

Earlier this year, the Children’s Cabinet voted to require an intentional focus by Local Management Boards in all FY22 programs and strategies proposed to include three elements: race equity; Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and trauma-informed practices; and research-based practices. Programs and strategies for FY22 are also aligned with the Children’s CabinetThree Year Planpriorities including:

Reducing the impact of incarceration on children, families, and communities;

Improving outcomes for disconnected/opportunity youth;

Reducing childhood hunger;

Reducing youth homelessness;

Increasing opportunities for community-based programs and services for youth (including diversion); and,

Preventing out-of-State placements.

Local Management Board Award Amount Allegany County $442,175 Anne Arundel County $1,185,943 Baltimore City $2,790,938 Baltimore County $1,334,669 Calvert County $341,156 Caroline County $538,319 Carroll County $490,239 Cecil County $503,927 Charles County $366,723 Dorchester County $414,101 Frederick County $376,065 Garrett County $506,635 Harford County $545,551 Howard County $428,084 Kent County $359,588 Montgomery County $1,459,119 Prince George’s County $1,647,557 Queen Anne’s County $320,346 St. Mary’s County $383,817 Somerset County $275,888 Talbot County $449,514 Washington County $644,394 Wicomico County $730,422 Worcester County $745,165

