ANNAPOLIS, MD –Today, the Children and Youth Division of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services and Maryland’s Children’s Cabinet announced more than $18 million in statewide grant awards for FY22 to Maryland’s Local Management Boards. Local Management Boards are community-based organizations serving all 23 counties in Maryland, and Baltimore City, focused on improving outcomes for Maryland’s children and their families. Additionally, Maryland’s Children’s Cabinet will provide $1.4 million in funding to support Local Care Team Coordinators who ensure youth with intensive needs receive comprehensive support services.

“Improving the outcomes for Maryland families is a key factor in creating Governor Larry Hogan’s vision for a safer Maryland,” said Glenn Fueston, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services, and Chair of Maryland’s Children’s Cabinet. “Maryland’s Local Management Boards bring community partners to the same table to meet the specific needs and challenges of their local families in an efficient and comprehensive manner.”

Earlier this year, the Children’s Cabinet voted to require an intentional focus by Local Management Boards in all FY22 programs and strategies proposed to include three elements: race equity; Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and trauma-informed practices; and research-based practices. Programs and strategies for FY22 are also aligned with the Children’s CabinetThree Year Planpriorities including:

  • Reducing the impact of incarceration on children, families, and communities;
  • Improving outcomes for disconnected/opportunity youth;
  • Reducing childhood hunger;
  • Reducing youth homelessness;
  • Increasing opportunities for community-based programs and services for youth (including diversion); and,
  • Preventing out-of-State placements.
Local Management BoardAward Amount
Allegany County$442,175
Anne Arundel County$1,185,943
Baltimore City$2,790,938
Baltimore County$1,334,669
Calvert County$341,156
Caroline County$538,319
Carroll County$490,239
Cecil County$503,927
Charles County$366,723
Dorchester County$414,101
Frederick County$376,065
Garrett County$506,635
Harford County$545,551
Howard County$428,084
Kent County$359,588
Montgomery County$1,459,119
Prince George’s County$1,647,557
Queen Anne’s County$320,346
St. Mary’s County$383,817
Somerset County$275,888
Talbot County$449,514
Washington County$644,394
Wicomico County$730,422
Worcester County$745,165

