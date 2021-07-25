Monday

A slight chance of showers before 11 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 am and 2 pm, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm.

Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 pm and 2 am. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Light and variable wind. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

