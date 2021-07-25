(Waldorf, Maryland) – On Saturday, July 24, 2021, at approximately 2202 hours, Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision on United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) in the area of Smallwood Drive in Waldorf, Maryland. Due to the seriousness of the collision, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested the Maryland State Police CRASH Team to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by the CRASH Team and the La Plata Barrack indicates a 2006 Honda Pilot operated by Lynne Campbell (59 yoa) of La Plata, MD was traveling southbound on United States Route 301 in the area of Smallwood Drive. For unknown reasons, a pedestrian, identified as Douglas Anthony Randall (56 yoa) of Port Tobacco Road entered the travel path of the Honda while attempting to cross the southbound lanes of United States Route 301. The Honda collided with Mr. Randall. Mr. Randall was pronounced deceased on the scene. Pedestrian error is believed to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sgt. J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Sergeant Justin Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team. (21-MSP-029512)

Waldorf, MD- On Saturday, July 24, 2021, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police-La Plata responded to a reported pedestrian struck on Crain Highway at Smallwood Drive.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel found one person in the roadway, and they were pronounced deceased at the scene. The vehicle that struck the victim did stay at the scene.

Police have not released the name of the victim, pending notification of next of kin. We will update you when officials release more information.

