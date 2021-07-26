(Waldorf, MD, July 25th, 2021) The Sunday matinee between the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and the High Point Rockers featured the arms of Blake Bivens (L, 0-1) and Cooper Casad (W, 4-0). The Blue Crabs were hunting for another series win with little time left in the first half of the season.

The Rockers got things started early. High Point plated four runners in the top of the first inning off an RBI single from Jerry Downs, a fielder’s choice off the bat of Stuart Levy, and a two-run blast off the bat of Jared Mitchell. Southern Maryland trailed 4-0 after the top of the first.

Jared Mitchell picked up where he left off in the top of the third inning. The right-fielder smacked a two-RBI double to increase the High Point lead to 6-0. A Randy Norris single to left field brought home Mitchell for the Rockers’ third run of the third inning.

The hot bat of Rubi Silva drove in the only two Blue Crabs’ runs in this game. Sunday’s designated hitter scored Jake Marshall off an RBI single in the bottom of the third and Marshall scored again in the bottom of the fifth off a sacrifice fly.

The Rockers were able to add one more insurance run in the top of the eighth inning off the bat of Giovanny Alfonso. The shortstop hit an RBI single, scoring James McOwen in the process.

The High Point lead was too much to come back from as the Blue Crabs dropped the series finale by a score of 8-2.

Southern Maryland heads to Long Island on Monday to take on the division-leading Ducks in a three-game series starting on Tuesday. Following the series with the Ducks, the Blue Crabs head to Lancaster, Pennsylvania for another three-game series against the Barnstormers before returning home on August 3rd.

