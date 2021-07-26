LEONARDTOWN, MD (July 26, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) announces the reopening of all services to walk-in clients, effective August 2, 2021. Masks/face coverings will continue to be required in clinical care areas for all persons age 2 and older. Visitors age 2 and older who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are required to wear a mask in all indoor areas. Free masks are available upon request. Accommodations are offered as needed to ensure access to services for all residents.

Appointments, electronic, and phone services continue to be available and are highly encouraged for reduced wait times. Community members may also receive assistance relating to these and other SMCHD programs online at smchd.org and via telephone at (301) 475-4330.

COVID-19 Services

COVID-19 testing will continue to be available without an appointment. Community members showing any sign or symptom of COVID-19 should get tested within 24-48 hours, regardless of vaccination status or prior infection. Asymptomatic persons exposed to COVID-19 who are not yet fully vaccinated are also encouraged to get tested. For more information on testing locations and hours, please visit smchd.org/covid-19-testing.

COVID-19 vaccinations are now provided to anyone age 12 and older at the SMCHD main office in Leonardtown. Appointments are highly recommended; walk-ups will be accepted as vaccine supply allows. For more information or to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, please visit smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine.

