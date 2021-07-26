It’s great to show some self-care now and then, but does it also include your hair? Those lustrous locks and fringes may have won you the Queen award in your prom days. However, in these times, when in Maryland, you see a heat index nearing 100 F. Your hair may also need extra care. It comprises a few lifestyle choices and complete body cares too. Experts recommend staying indoors and doing your favorite activity, like working on your computer. You may even sip a glass of your chilled shakes as you play your favorite roulette games from the comprehensive collection at this page .

Healthy You Equal to Healthy Hair

Start the day by drinking water and end the day with the same. Carry a bottle of water wherever you go so that the sun outdoors does not dehydrate you. To make hydration exciting, simply slice up a cucumber, chop a few leaves of mint and squeeze lemon in a bottle of water. Keep it in the fridge all night and have it after you finish your workout. It will help you get in shape while also hydrating you deep within.

Though you may want to hit the pool at every given chance, look for ways to stay out of chlorine water. It can cause damage deep into the scalp, so doctors recommend you stay away from it.

Eating right also can result in healthy hair. Eating oily or junk food may cause the scalp to turn oily. We do not want that kind of oily hair, especially if we want to go breezy. So, curb these and have seasonal fruits with some Vitamin E-based hair packs to boost hair growth.

Less of Products and More of Internal Care

If you are going to spend a lot of time outdoors, apply UV protection to your hair. These will help keep the strands safe and even the tender areas like the nape and ears safe from the scorching sun. You cannot think of a day without the blow dryers or straighteners. But to ensure you do not expose your hair to more heat, do not use these daily. Even keep away from other chemicals like mousse and hair gels as much as possible.

Frizzy hair is not uncommon when the temperature goes up as it may make the hair lumpy and out of shape. But to ensure you do not get frizzy hair, use serum after a wash. It will moisturize and keep the hair smooth and not stick out everywhere. If you do not want to use a serum, even using a bit of coconut oil for strands till the tips can work wonders.

The Shampoos and Styles for Hair

Yes, in hot summer, you will have to wash your hair regularly. If you take a dip in the swimming pool, do not forget to rinse it with a bottle of regular shower water. It will remove any residue from hair. Remember to use moisturizing shampoos and conditioners. These could have organic ingredients like Aloe Vera, mint, and lemon. In short, these would cleanse the scalp and prevent any sweat-related smell from forming.

Care for your scalp, the hair follicles, and if you see hair fall ahead of summer, do not hesitate to go for a trim. Shorter hair is easier to take care of in summer, and every hairstylist will agree to that.

Use an herbal hair pack and pamper it just so that it remains firm and gorgeous on your scalp for years to come. Go back to your grandma’s homemade tips, and you’ll never have a bad hair day ever this summer.

