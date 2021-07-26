Budds Creek MD (7/24/21)- With a weekend off from regularly scheduled Stock Car action, Potomac Speedway hosted the track’s second “Night of Excitement” small car extravaganza of the 2021 season.

Enduro-type cars compete on a modified track configuration that features four different styles of cars in a 20-lap feature event.

The four-cylinder class was up first that saw Devon Bean score a flag to flag win. The six-cylinder event was taken by track Strictly Stock driver Richie Gibson. The eight-cylinder class saw another track regular Nabil Guffey collecting top honors.

In the SUV class, it was three-time Hobby Stock champion John Burch scoring the win.

In other specials, former oval veteran Larry Emory took the win in the blindfold race, DJ Quade took the backward race along with best appearing car honors with Rachel Pineda taking the nightcap powder puff feature.

Four Cylinder feature finish

Devon Bean, Jason Sullivan, DJ Quade, John Eberwein, Kyle Branan, John Burch, Jr Cardwell, Ryan Mann, Gregg Mattingly, Richie Gibson, Kurt Eberwein, George Bush, Deuce Dean, Danny Haynie, Donny Ballard, Brian Dailey Jr

Six Cylinder feature finish

Richie Gibson, Rob Mottran, Gregg Mattingly, Bobby Hill, Doug Wilson, Stephen Suite, Rob Hitt, Robert Esteves, Wesley Homper, Dave Moseley, David Sheeder, Austin Belski, Jason Sullivan, Larry Emory

Eight Cylinder feature finish

Nabil Guffey, Hunter Levin, Clayton Scaggs, Stephen Suite, PJ Jones, Daniel Knodle, Kurt McKay, Paul Jones, J Esteves

SUV feature finish

John Burch, Larry Emory, Jr. Cardwell, Stephen Suite, David Sheeder, Steve Sparks, Devon Zabicki, Hunter Levin

