There are endless stigmas about vaccines and immunization, leading to many controversial debates and misconceptions on the topic. Recently, it was announced that more than half had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Hypothetically, if you have a group of five friends or work colleagues, perhaps two or three of them may be unvaccinated according to these current statistics.

MyBioSource.com, a biotechnical products distribution company, conducted a survey (3,400) to find out if this will impact our decision to return to our usual place of work (given that many companies are offering flexible work options), particularly in terms of coming into contact with those who choose not to be vaccinated.

It was found that almost half (48%) of vaccinated American’s say that going forward, they will be avoiding contact with work colleagues who have chosen not to be vaccinated. For example, some employees may choose to continue working from home if they are aware that unvaccinated colleagues have returned to work, or they may choose to socially distance, such as at lunchtimes, if their unvaccinated colleagues are eating at the same time.

Across the country, this figure was found to be highest in Maryland, with 65% of Marylanders saying they will avoid mixing with non-vaccinated colleagues once lockdowns are fully lifted. Comparatively, just 11% of respondents in more rural Idaho say they will be doing this.

Vaccine Freebies: The survey also found that over a third (37%)of respondents agree with the principle of incentives – in the form of money or products – to encourage people to get vaccinated.

This follows reports of businesses offering free products to anyone who can prove they have been vaccinated; including Budweiser offering vaccinated over 21s a free round of beer and Krispy Kreme offering a free donut to anyone with POV (proof of vaccination, of course). Phoenix-based The Mint Dispensary is even offering up free edibles to over 21s upon display of their vaccine card and a Michigan initiative, the ‘Pot for Shots’ program, offers a free pre-rolled joint to over 21s upon POV.

Over 1 in 3 (37%) respondents think unvaccinated people should be required to sit separately on public transport facilities, such as buses and trains.

Finally, nearly half (46%) of people think public venues, such as gyms, movie theaters, and concerts, should have separate opening hours for unvaccinated people, so as to reduce mixing between those who are vaccinated and those who are non-vaccinated.

