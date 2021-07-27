July 26, 2021 (Chesapeake Beach, MD)– The Town of Chesapeake Beach, in partnership with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), has commenced rehabilitation work at the Chesapeake Beach Dredge Material Placement (DMP) Site.

Edwin A. and John O. Crandell, Inc. is mobilized to complete the work necessary to prepare the DMP site in preparation for the dredge yield from the upcoming Federal dredge of the Fishing Creek Channel and jetty wall rehabilitation. The Town received grant funds from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Waterway Improvement Funds in order to complete this project.

The Town estimates the removal of approximately 40,000 cubic yards of material from the containment site or approximately 25 acres of material. Due to the volume of material being moved, the Town expects work to continue into October of 2021 at the containment site.

The work site is highlighted in yellow below, the path for equipment and trucks entering and exiting the work site will take place along Gordon Stinnett Ave highlighted in green.

To view the dredge rehabilitation plan please click here.

