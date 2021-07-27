SALISBURY, N.C. — With more shoppers opting to save time by ordering groceries online, Food Lion is excited to announce its Food Lion To-Go grocery pick-up service is now available at its location at 2960 Marshall Hall Rd., Bryans Road, MD 20616.

Customers can confirm availability and place orders through the Food Lion To Go website or the Food Lion To Go app. With just the click of a button, shoppers can place an order and pick up their groceries on the same day and experience the same low prices and fresh food items they have come to expect without having to ever enter the store.

“Continuing to expand this service to more Food Lion stores is important to us and our customers,” said Tiffany Amos, store manager of the Bryans Road Food Lion. “We want to give our neighbors the option to shop however they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to fresh groceries at affordable prices.”

The company continues to expand this new service across its local towns and cities, highlighting its commitment to making grocery shopping easy, fresh and affordable.

Additionally, by linking their personal Food Lion MVP savings loyalty card to their account, Food Lion customers can use digital coupons and redeem their “Shop & Earn” MVP rewards program savings. Customers can also see their accumulated Shop & Earn rewards on their checkout screen and view which clipped digital coupons will be applied to their order. This is in addition to their MVP discounts, in-store promotions, and weekly savings specials.

How Food Lion To-Go Works:

Visit shop.foodlion.com or open the Food Lion To Go app.

or open the Food Lion To Go app. Enter your zip code and select the closest participating store.

Add fresh groceries and everyday essentials to your virtual cart.

Choose a pickup window (same day or up to seven days in advance) and check out.

A To Go shopper picks, packs and stores the order until you arrive, then loads it in your car.

Food Lion To Go is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

