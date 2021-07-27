Published by

Reuters

(Reuters) –Moderna Inc is in talks with U.S. regulators to expand the size of an ongoing trial testing its COVID-19 vaccines in children aged between five and 11, the drugmaker said on Monday.

The objective of the discussion with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is to enroll a larger safety database, which increases the likelihood of detecting rarer events, the company said. Moderna expects to have a package that supports authorization in winter of 2021 or early 2022, a company spokesperson told Reuters. Earlier in the day, the New York Times reported the U.S. regulators have asked Pfizer…

