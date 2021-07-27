AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY JULY 27 2021…

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments in association with the Maryland Department of the Environment, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, and District Department of Environment have issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert Tuesday for the DC metro area.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease, or other lung diseases, and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles please visit www.mde.maryland.gov/programs/air/.

