Hollywood, MD –Historic Sotterley’s Barn Bash & Craft Beer Tasting returns for Summer 2021! This popular event is back and offers something for everyone: an incredible selection of craft beer, live music from Unfinished Business, artisan vendors, lawn games, and food truck vendors offering everything from nachos to jerk chicken. We even have wine for purchase for nonbeer drinkers.

On Saturday, August 28, 2021, the bash begins at 12:00 p.m. for the VIP ticket holders, at 1:00 for regular ticket holders, and ends at 7:00 pm for everyone.

Southern Maryland heat and humidity won’t bother us – we even have a misting station available! Rain can’t stop the fun –this is a rain-or-shine event.

Our good friends Sunny Malhotra of Taphouse 1637/Bollywood Masala and Josh Peeling of The Hole are carefully crafting an inventive beer menu. Purchase tickets early to save a spot and save $$!

VIP Early Party: Includes eight, 8-ounce tastings* in a souvenir Sotterley pint glass, early entry, and exclusive tastings.Advance ticket price: $30 At-the-gate price (unless sold out online): $35.

Over 21 Tasters:Includes a souvenir Sotterley pint glass and four, 4-ounce tastings* from Maryland’s fantastic craft brewers.Advance ticket price: $20.At-the-gate price (unless sold out online): $25

Under 21 & Designated Drivers (Non-tasters):$10

Children 6 and under:FREE

*Additional tasting tickets can be purchased on site.

Please bring Valid ID to enter as a VIP or Taster!

GET MORE INFO AND PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE:www.sotterley.org.

