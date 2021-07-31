Sunday

Showers likely, mainly between 8 am and 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 8 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

