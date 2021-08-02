PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – July 30, 2021 –The Calvert County Department of Economic Development will host an in-person job fair on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department, located at 450 Solomons Island Road S. in Prince Frederick.

Job seekers can explore new employment opportunities from an array of Calvert County businesses. Radio personalities T-Bone and Heather will be at the event from 10 a.m. to noon giving away prizes. In addition, all job seekers who visit at least three tables to discuss employment opportunities will receive a ticket for a free ice cream cone from Mrs. Moo’s Corner, who will be onsite, and will also be eligible to win a grand prize gift basket.

Job seekers are encouraged to arrive early, be prepared to interview, and have ample copies of their resumes. There will be space available to complete applications to submit directly to hiring managers.

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development works to help all businesses succeed, from small, local businesses to large, national enterprises. For information on the Department of Economic Development and the many services, the county offers the business community, contact the department at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, or by email at info@ecalvert.com.

