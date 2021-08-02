Our Spotlight on the Arts is shining brightly on Ceylon Mitchell!

We selected Ceylon as we are very excited about his upcoming event as part of a local concert series and very much wanted to learn more about this amazing artist.

Mr. Mitchell and friends will be the featured performers on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 7:30 PM in Valley Lee, Maryland as part of the Music from Poplar Hill: the Jo Ricks Music Series. This event will showcase flutist Ceylon along with Lucas Ashby, percussion; Cristian Perez, guitar; Titian Ayangade, cello; Pablo Regis, cavaquinho; and Dr. Elizabeth Hill, piano.









This will be a rare opportunity to enjoy an evening of music presented by an amazing group of renowned artists! Ceylon and friends have created an ensemble of gifted young musicians bringing their passion for Brazilian choro and Afro-Latin chamber music to St. Mary’s County for one evening only, followed by a special educational program for youth the following day.

Ceylon Mitchell has been performing as a contemporary classical flutist for over 18 years now. Since 2016, he has enjoyed exploring the classical and popular flute music of Latin America, specifically of Cuba and Brazil. As an active freelance flutist, chamber musician, entrepreneur, and aspiring music professor, Mr. Mitchell has been inspired by other flutists and artists who have created innovative and successful careers.

Musically, Ceylon’s inspirations stem from Brazilian flute composers such as Pixinguinha andAltamiro Carrilho, Cuban composers such as Paquito D’ Rivera and Orlando “Maraca” Valle, and other flutists like Nestor Torres (Puerto Rico),Jane Bunnett(Canada), and Marco Granados (Venezuela) who celebrate and champion Latin American flute music.







When asked about a favorite style of which he is partial to, Ceylon expresses, “Admittedly it’s difficult to choose. I am a curious artist on a mission to celebrate Black and Latinx voices in classical music and beyond. I enjoy constantly learning and expanding my understanding of global flute music. Right now, I love exploring Afro-Brazilian choro traditions and Afro-Cuban charanga flute traditions, both of which merge various aspects of African, European, and Indigenous cultures.”

Outside of his music career, Ceylon enjoys supporting performing artists, arts organizations, and beyond with multi-media production and digital marketing consulting as the founder and co-owner of M3 | Mitchell Media & Marketing, LLC . He is also an active arts advocate in the D.C. area, serving as the marketing committee chair with the Umoja Flute Institute, a junior board member of Washington Performing Arts, a Professional Member of the Recording Academy Washington DC Chapter, and Arts Advocates Network of Maryland (AAMN) member with Maryland Citizens for the Arts.

As a former Division I athlete, Mr. Mitchell also loves running, traveling, and playing soccer with his sons. Originally from Anchorage, Alaska, Ceylon is also a new dad and currently a Doctor of Musical Arts student at the University of Maryland, College Park.

Be sure to learn more about our featured artist at the links below:

Website: www.ceylonmitchell.com

Social Media:@ceylonmitchell

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ceylonmitchell

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ceylonmitchell

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ceylonmitchell

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ceylonmitchell/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CeylonMitchellFlutist

To purchase tickets for Ceylon’s upcoming performance on 9/17/21 as part of the Music from Poplar Hill concert series please visit: https://www.musicfrompoplarhill.org/

The educational program for youth on the following day is offered free of charge to the participants and the audience, however space is limited and reservations are required, see link here for details:

https://www.musicfrompoplarhill.org/reservations-afro-latin-rhythms

Thank you Ceylon for being a valued part of our community, we love your work and are excited to see your future projects!

