Budds Creek, MD (7/30/21)- Defending track champion Derick Quade scored his 5th win of the season in last Friday night’s 20-lap Limited Late Model feature at Potomac Speedway. The win for Quade, aboard his potent Longhorn no.74, would mark his 28th career division feature win.

Sam Archer burst into the lead on the first lap and set the pace. As Archer lead, seventh starting Derick Quade arrived in second on the third lap and set his sights on Archer. Archer held the lead until Quade stormed into the lead on the 16th lap and would then run off uncontested to take the win.

“I’d like to dedicate this win to my father,” Quade stated in victory lane. “He couldn’t be here tonight because of some health issues, but he’s on his way home from the hospital and we’re all thinking of him.”Archer, Brandon Long, Tyler Emory, and division point leader Billy Tucker trailed at the finish.

Jeremy Pilkerton made good use of his second starting spot to dominate the companion 20-lap RUSH Crate Late Model feature. Pilkerton boomed into the lead on lap one and would never look back as he rolled to his 6th feature win of 2021 steering his Rocket no.8. “I owe all this to my mom and dad.” Said Pilkerton. “Without them and all our sponsors, we wouldn’t be able to do this.” Ben Scott, Bubby Tharp, Megan Mann, and Mike Raleigh would complete the top five.

In support class action, PJ Hatcher blitzed the field for his 9th Street Stock victory, which was his career 24th, tying him for third all-time with former class champion Barry Williams Sr. Wyatt Hanson continued his midseason surge with his 3rd Hobby Stock win and Dominic King rolled to his 6th win of the season in seven class starts, in the 15-lap U Car main.

Limited Late Model feature finish

Derick Quade, Sam Archer, Brandon Long, Tyler Emory, Billy Tucker, Wayne Bryant, James Snead, Chuck Cox

Derick Quade

RUSH Crate Late Model feature finish

Jeremy Pilkerton, Ben Scott, Bubby Tharp, Megan Mann, Mike Raleigh, Greg Carrico, Matt Tepper

Jeremy Pilkerton

Street Stock feature finish

PJ Hatcher, Scotty Nelson, Stevie Gingery, Deuce Wright, Mike Bladen, Cory Hanson, Ben Pirner, Marty Hanbury, Steve Hilgenberg

PJ Hatcher

Hobby Stock feature finish

Greg Morgan, Troy Kassiris, Austin Lathroum, Hilton Pickeral, Mikey Latham, Billy Crouse, Owen Lacey, Watson Gordon DNS- Mason Hanson

Wyatt Hanson

DQ-Wyatt Hanson

UCar feature finish

Dominic King, Seth Hood, Kristy Whitehouse, Faith Lacey, Joey Suite, James Stonestreet, Bryan Allen, Ashley Stansell, Emily Quade, Kaitlyn Inscoe, Trevor Hammett, Shelby Beale, Mackenzie Smith, Richard Inscoe, Tony Bowles

DNS-Jason Penn

Dominic King

