ANNAPOLIS, Md.— The Coast Guard has suspended its search, Wednesday, for a man reported missing after falling into the water from a sailboat near Annapolis.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region received the initial notification through VHF Channel 16 from the captain of a good Samaritan vessel that three people had reportedly fallen into the water from a sailboat.

When Coast Guard boat crews arrived on the scene, two people had been recovered by the good Samaritan vessel. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the missing man had fallen into the water, the other two people jumped in to assist and had witnessed the man go under the surface of the water and never resurface.

The Coast Guard searched the area with the following assets and partner agencies:

45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Coast Guard Station Annapolis

29-foot Response Boat-Small from Coast Guard Station Annapolis

MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City

Maryland Natural Resources Police

Maryland State Police

Anne Arundel County Fire Department

