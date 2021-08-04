HUGHESVILLE, Md. (August 4, 2021) –The Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland (TCCSMD) surpassed 603 SkillUp Southern Maryland registrants within seven months of the program start. To increase the skills of the region’s workforce and provide residents with tools to train for new job opportunities, TCCSMD launched SkillUpSouthern Maryland in January of this year.

“We’re thrilled with the outcome thus far. Through SkillUp Southern Maryland, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s County residents and local businesses have access to thousands of courses for career development and onboarding training,” said Ruthy Davis, TCCSMD Director of Regional Workforce & Business Development.

All Southern Maryland residents are eligible to take over 5,000 free online classes, explore career pathways, and prepare for various industry-recognized certifications. Thus far, 1,622 courses have been completed.

“This program is a spectacular free resource for those re-entering the workforce and for businesses bringing on new employees,” Davis continued to say.

SkillUpSouthern Marylanddelivers flexible, self-paced learning that can be accessed from anywhere with a high-speed internet connection. Users will complete a self-assessment of their skills, identify any skill gaps, and automatically receive recommended courses to remediate those gaps. Available topics include Microsoft Office, Effective Customer Service, Project Management, Leadership, Critical Thinking, CompTIA, and many more.

To enroll online, learners can visit http://southernmaryland.skillupamerica.org.

Local businesses can take advantage of SkillUp® Southern Maryland for new-hire training. A custom curriculum can be developed based on the employer or industry. Companies can also access the platform’s employer portal to identify skilled candidates or list their job openings. Interested employers can contact TCCSMD at SkillUp@tccsmd.org.

SkillUp Southern Maryland was made possible by funding from the Rural Maryland Council.

