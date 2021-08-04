Ever thought of having a blast with euphoria and extreme happiness? You might have heard of Delta 8. Delta 8 Tetrahydrocannabinol is a cannabis compound. Technically known as a cannabinoid, this compound was discovered recently. The National Cancer Institute has said Delta 8 is neuroprotective and has less potent psychotropic properties.

Delta-8 is found in small quantities in the cannabis plant and is considered federally legal. You might be wondering if this cannabinoid can get you high, isn’t it? After all, you mostly consume cannabis to experience the high and the psychedelic experience you can enjoy with this edible.

If you are looking for delta 8 products, we recommend checking: Exhale Delta 8 products.

So Does Delta-8 THC Get You High?

Yes, Delta 8 does give you a high.

It can send you to the heights of euphoria, happiness, and energy. However, Delta 8’s potency is much less than that of Delta 9.

Due to the Delta 9 percent being less than 0.3%, Delta 8 cannabis supposedly is legal in several USA states. Moreover, Delta 8 offers a smoother and mild high that can prove enjoyable even to a beginner. Often, Delta 8 gives a beginner who has never smoked a joint or ate edibles an idea of what that experience could likely make them feel.

However, if you are a habitual joint smoker, eat regular edibles and take dabs, you might not feel as high as you got accustomed to. Delta 8 gives you an energetic high that enables you to focus.

Effects of Delta 8 THC on Mind?

Delta 8 gives you a high. Its effects are multitude, and it also has some benefits. You will find the effects of Delta 8 listed below.

Delta 8 can feel moderate if you are a regular user of cannabis

Depending on your body chemistry, if you are new to cannabis, you might feel its effects strongly

Delta 8 gives you euphoria

It uplifts your mood and feelings

It offers relief from pain symptoms

It has cancer-curing properties

Delta 8 increases appetite. Moreover, it reduces nausea and anxiety.

It can help an insomniac.

While these are some positive effects of the Delta 8 cannabinoid, there are potential side effects too. That is true of any cannabis, edible or joint. Here are the side effects of Delta 8.

Dry mouth

Red eyes

Short term memory

Paranoia

Anxiety

Delta 8 hasn’t been studied completely yet. So, it isn’t easy to know the exact effects it could have on the mind and body. Tread with caution should you choose to consume Delta 8.

Endnotes: Yes, Delta-8 Gets You High

Delta 8 is a relatively new cannabinoid naturally found in cannabis. It gets extracted through a CBD isolate and gets converted to a distillate. Currently, it gets tested using chromatography machinery.

The major question Delta 8 gets you high is also answered. Indeed, it gets you high. However, it gives you a mild high relatively less potent compared to Delta 9.

Delta 8 effects and benefits are still getting researched. While it gives you a high euphoria and happiness, it also has certain side effects. Its overall effect on the mind and body depends on your body’s chemistry and still undergoing research.

Should you choose to consume it, tread with caution!

Like this: Like Loading...