This beauty is Mila, a 7-year-old, 24-pound beagle girl ISO her forever home.

Mila loves both human and canine companionship. She is a cuddler extraordinaire and will follow her foster bros around to curl up with them even in the smallest of spaces.

She totally enjoys the sofa with a soft blanket best. Mila likes going for walks. She is always excited to have her nose to the ground smelling all the earthly smells around! Mila would love to have a fenced yard and a canine companion in her forever home.

Mila is working on her vetting and will soon be ready for her forever home.

If you are interested in learning more about Mila follow this link http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vIndividualCurrentDog.aspx?dogid=69927 to her web page.

Here you will find the most up-to-date information about Mila and her vetting.

If you are interested in adopting Mila or another beagle please message icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org or visit our website at: http://beaglemaryland.org/

