LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will host a joint meeting with St. Mary’s County Legislative Delegation on Oct. 5, 2021, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the Commissioners’ meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider requests by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and proposals from organizations and citizens for the enactment of legislation during the 2022 Regular Session of the Maryland General Assembly.

The form to submit a legislative proposal can be found online on the County Attorney webpage.

The deadline for the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to review the proposals to be considered at the October joint meeting is Aug. 25, 2021. Proponents will be provided an opportunity to be heard at the joint meeting.Please note that citizens can choose to submit proposals directly to the St. Mary’s County Delegation per their schedule.Proposals should be submitted to:

Commissioners of St. Mary’s County

41770 Baldridge Street

P.O. Box 653

Leonardtown, MD 20650

csmc@stmarysmd.com

Matt Morgan, Delegate

District 29A, St. Mary’s County

310 House Office Building

6 Bladen Street

Annapolis, MD 21401

matt.morgan@house.state.md.us

Like this: Like Loading...