Huntingtown, MD- On August 5, 2021, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Bureau responded to the 7 Eleven, located at 3855 Old Town Road in Huntingtown, MD for an armed robbery. Investigation revealed the above-pictured subject produced a black handgun and demanded money from the registers.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’08” to 5’11” tall, weighing between 150-180lbs. He was wearing a black facemask, black hoodie sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and white tennis shoes with black accents around the ankle and on the soles.









Anyone with information pertaining to this crime or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Detective S. Jernigan at (410) 535-2800 ext. 2772 or Sarah.Jernigan@calvertcountymd.gov. Please refer to case number 21-43651.

Like this: Like Loading...