Saturday

Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light north wind. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Like this: Like Loading...