The College of Southern Maryland Athletics Department is proud to recognize the following student-athletes for being named to the 2020-21 NJCAA All-Academic Teams.

First Team (4.00 GPA):

Blake DiPietro – Baseball, freshman (Littlestown, PA/Littlestown High School)

Kayla Kern – Softball, freshman (Lusby, MD/St. Mary’s Ryken High School)

Mackenzie Miller – Women’s soccer, freshman (La Plata, MD/La Plata High School)

DiPietro, Kern, and Miller were three of the 2,336 student-athletes nationwide named to the First Team for achieving a perfect 4.00 GPA.

Second Team (3.80-3.99 GPA):

Michael Guy – Baseball, freshman (Clements, MD/St. Mary’s Ryken High School)

Ryan Huck – Baseball, freshman (Churchton, MD/Southern High School)

Joseph Walsh – Men’s soccer, sophomore (La Plata, MD/La Plata High School)

Guy, Huck, and Walsh were three of the 2,640 student-athletes nationwide named to the Second Team for obtaining a GPA of 3.80-3.99.

Third Team (3.60-3.79 GPA):

Austin Dalton – Baseball, freshman (Bel Alton, MD/McDonough High School)

Karsyn Dodson – Women’s soccer, freshman (Waldorf, MD/North Point High School)

Courtney Edelen – Women’s soccer, sophomore (White Plains, MD/North Point High School)

Layne Freese – Baseball, freshman (Woodbridge, VA/Woodbridge High School)

Justin Miller – Men’s soccer, sophomore (Huntingtown, MD/Huntingtown High School)

Francis Segarra – Baseball, freshman (Bronxville, NY/Boca Raton Community High School)

Dalton, Dodson, Edelen, Freese, Miller, and Segarra were six of the 3,297 student-athletes nationwide named to the Third Team for earning a GPA of 3.60-3.79.

Twelve CSM student-athletes were named to NJCAA All-Academic Teams for the 2020-21 academic year, an increase from seven Hawks being named to NJCAA All-Academic Teams in both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 academic years.

“Despite obstacles and adjustments, NJCAA student-athletes rose above challenges to display widespread academic success this year,” said Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO. “It is incredible to see these individuals competing again and accomplishing rich athletic and academic success concurrently, we commend their efforts.”

