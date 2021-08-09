Calvert Library’s #calvertREADS is in full swing, and the community is moving toward our goal of reading 1.5 millionminutes…currently reporting 94% of goal with a deadline of August 14. It’s not too late to get in on the action. VisitCalvert Library’s website, stop by your local branch, or give us a call to sign up. Log the minutes you spend reading for chances to win great prizes, including gift cards, a Kindle–even a Nintendo Switch gaming system!And check out theseupcomingvirtual Summer Fun events that will engage the whole family.

Who doesn’t love Shark Week!? This summer, you have the opportunity to celebrate in a new and interactiveway with Calvert Library.

On Wednesday, August 11, Calvert Library will host three virtual programs in conjunction with the National Aquarium.

The Sharks! event will occur at both 10 am and 6 pm, so you have two chances to get in on the fun. Sharks are not the fearsome eating machines portrayed in the movie “Jaws.” Explore these unique creatures and their amazing survival adaptations, while dispelling myths about these “monsters.”

At 2 pm, join in for a program entitled Mysterious and Dangerous Creatures of the Sea. Learn why some of these creatures may not actually be so mysterious or dangerous as you meet and explore with Dr. Laminaria C. Weed.

Sharks! is for learners of all ages, while Mysterious and Dangerous Creatures of the Sea is best suitedfor children grades K-6.

Registration is required and is limited to 100 screens per show, so if you have a pod you can hang out with, host a watch party! Please only register if you intend to attend and cancel if your plans change to make space for others. Registration will close Monday, August 10 at 5:00 pm. Visit https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth to register. A Zoom link to the program will be sent the morning of the event.

For more information, please call 410-535-0291, or contact Beverly Izzi at bizzi@calvertlibrary.info

