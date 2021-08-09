Waldorf, MD- On August 6 at 1:49 a.m., officers responded to the area of Billingsley Road near Sunridge Lane in Waldorf for the report of a crash.

A preliminary investigation showed the victim, age 17, was operating a motorized scooter, which did not have operating lights, in the travel portion of Billingsley Road. He was accompanied by his two brothers, also age 17.

The siblings were operating a motorized scooter and a bicycle on the roadway. The victim, who was wearing dark clothing, was in the slow lane of Billingsley Road and his siblings were in a turn lane. The victim’s brothers saw an oncoming car and tried to warn their brother, but he was wearing earphones and did not hear them. As the victim continued riding eastbound on Billingsley, he was struck by the vehicle.

The driver immediately stopped and rendered aid until emergency workers arrived. The victim was transported to a hospital with critical injuries.

Anyone with additional information should contact PFC D. Walker at 301-609-3251. The investigation is continuing.

