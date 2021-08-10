UPDATE August 10, 2021: The Town of Chesapeake Beach continues to coordinate with the Maryland Department of Environment and the United States Navy regarding mitigation efforts at the Navy Research Laboratory – Chesapeake Bay Detachment.

In May of 2021, the Town announced that the Town’s drinking water has no traces of per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Tests were conducted on all Town drinking wells, which draw from the Aquia Aquifer.

In addition to testing the Town’s drinking water, the Town has taken additional steps to test the Town’s swimming waters, local aquatic life, and the Chesapeake Beach Water Reclamation (WRTP) effluent for per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

To view the webpage for further information, and testing reports, please click here.

Results of Voluntarily PFAS Testing Conducted by the Town of Chesapeake Beach: Tests were conducted for the information purposes of Town residents and the general public.

All independent reports listed below have been completed by the Town of Chesapeake Beach, conducted by a third-party approved lab, and have been provided to MDE for interpretation and recommendation. There has been no recommendation to implement any advisories based on the information provided, at this time; however, the Town will continue to update the public with new information.

Town of Chesapeake Beach drinking water report.

Town of Chesapeake Beach Bayfront Park swimming water report. The Maryland Department of Environment (MDE) determined that the ranges shown, in the report, are consistent with other areas of the Bay.

Chesapeake Beach Water Reclamation Treatment Plant effluent report. * This report is currently being compared to other areas of WRTP effluent. The Plant continues to meet all permit requirements.

Town of Chesapeake Beach aquatic life tissue sampling report: Fish report, Oyster report. This report is currently being reviewed by MDE.

*It is important to note that the Chesapeake Beach Water Reclamation Treatment Plant (CBWRTP) receives influent from the Town of Chesapeake Beach, Town of North Beach, Anne Arundel County, and Calvert County.

A study was recently completed by MDE called the “St. Mary’s River Pilot Study of PFAS Occurrence in Surface Water and Oysters September 2020″ click here to view the report.

To view a list of approved labs for testing please click here.

Office of the Environment Health and Safety report on, “Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Awareness” click here to view.

June 28, 2021 (Chesapeake Beach, MD)– The Town of Chesapeake Beach initiated a voluntary third-party test for per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) of the waters at Bayfront Park within two locations, the creek, and the Bay.

The results show elevated levels of PFAS at both locations based on drinking water levels. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has not identified levels for safe, or unsafe, bathing water or swimming water to base the review upon.

The Town has provided these results to the Maryland Department of Environment (MDE) and the Calvert County Department of Health for guidance and interpretation.

210608 Chesapeake Beach – Surface Water Results – Pfas by David M. Higgins II on Scribd

The Maryland Department of Environment(MDE)toxicology divisionhas confirmed that there is no action required at this time, based on the results, and that the results are consistent with what has been found in other waters. To view the testing report please clickhere.The results will also be posted at theBeach.

The Town will continue to provide updated information to the public.

