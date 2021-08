La Plata, MD- The La Plata Police Department has posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for Phillip Powell(6’1″/150 lbs, black male). The post lists Mr. Powell as critically missing.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, and New Balance shoes. This is the only information provided at this time.

If you see Mr. Powell, please call 301-932-2222

Like this: Like Loading...