(Central Islip, NY, August 11, 2021) After falling 3-2 in extra innings in game one of a doubleheader to the Long Island Ducks, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs dropped game two, 5-1.

Game one of Wednesday evening’s twin bill began well for Southern Maryland. The scoring began in the top of the second inning off of the Long Island starter, Brendan Feldmann. Alex Crosby led the frame off with a walk before Rubi Silva set down a sacrifice bunt, putting Crosby in scoring position. Next, Josh McAdams cracked a single up the middle to bring Crosby home for the first run of the game. After McAdams advanced to third on a wild pitch, Michael Baca drove him in to put the Blue Crabs on top, 2-0.

Daryl Thompson was nearly flawless for Southern Maryland in six innings of work. The Bryans Road native allowed just five hits without issuing a walk. The MLB veteran made just two mistakes, a pair of solo home runs, one in the fourth inning from Deibinson Romero, and another in the sixth inning by Ramon Flores.

After the Blue Crabs stranded the bases loaded in the top of the seventh, Thompson turned the game over to Endrys Briceno (L, 2-3) in the bottom half. The Venezuelan right-hander blanked the Ducks, forcing the Blue Crabs’ second extra-innings affair of 2021. Per the MLB, Atlantic League rule changes a runner started the frame at second base, and while the Blue Crabs couldn’t capitalize, the Ducks could. With runners on the corners and one down, Daniel Fields bashed a walk-off single to left field, handing the Ducks a 3-2 victory.

In game two, the Ducks got the scoring started right out of the gates as the scorching hot bat of Deibinson Romero doubled a run in. In the third inning, Nick Botarri added another run, putting the Ducks on top, 2-0.

Southern Maryland’s right-handed starting pitcher, Carl Brice, found struggles in the fifth inning. The frame began with a pair of singles and a hit batsman before Dalton Geekie took over on the mound. With the bases loaded, Geekie walked in the Duck’s first run of the fifth inning. After the walk, the Georgia native forced back-to-back outs without allowing a run, leaving the bases loaded with two down. The Ducks, however, extended their lead with a two-run single from Sal Giardina before the inning ended, pushing their lead to 5-0.

The Blue Crabs put a crooked number on the scoreboard in the sixth inning off of Long Island’s starting pitcher, Anderson DeLeon. Zach Collier ignited the offense with a leadoff double, notching his tenth two-bagger of the season. With one away, Alex Crosby traded places with Collier, trimming the Ducks’ lead to 5-1.

Southern Maryland was unable to muster up any more run support and would fall in game two of the doubleheader, 5-1. The Blue Crabs will put Blake Bivens on the mound on Thursday, looking to avoid a series sweep.

Like this: Like Loading...