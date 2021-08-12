ANNAPOLIS, MD– The Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism will celebrate Governor Hogan’s “Volunteer Recognition Day” at the Maryland State Fair with giveaways, a “service wall,” and on-stage Governor’s Volunteer Certificate presentations.

“We are excited to celebrate the incredible volunteerism that Maryland has seen over the past years, and also recruit new volunteers to enter into the joy of serving in their communities,” said Governor’s Office of Service and Volunteerism Director Nicki Fiocco. “If you are an organization with members attending the fair, we want to honor your team from the stage in front of all of their friends, family, and fairgoers.”

“Volunteer Recognition Day” is Sunday, August 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Timonium Fairgrounds. In partnership with the Fair on its 140th anniversary, qualified statewide volunteers receive a 90% discount on admission tickets, a free food ticket with the purchase of five, and a $9 savings on ride wristbands.

For more information about discounts and to arrange for certificates, please e-mail gosv.md@maryland.gov.

