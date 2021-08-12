The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland,is seeking interested individuals to fill votingmembership vacancies.

SMADC’s purpose is to support farms and the future of agriculture in Southern Maryland. We are committed to expanding and promoting a viable and profitable agricultural farming community in Southern Maryland. While the primary programmatic focus is on the five Southern Maryland counties of Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s, and St. Mary’s, many SMADC initiatives reach statewide.

SMADC Board Members represent a broad spectrum of the community, including, farmers, agribusiness, county government, economic development, land planning, and zoning officials, chambers of commerce, tourism, the College of Southern Maryland, and the state departments of Agriculture, Business and Economic Development, elected state and local officials, and the University of Maryland Extension.

Currently, there arethreevoting Board Member positions open including:

ACalvert County Farmer, 4-Year Term

Two At-Large Positions, 2-Year Term, representing various industries and expertise, eg. business, economic development, finance, legal

The Commission typically meets from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., on the first Thursday of every month (there is no July Meeting). Meetings are virtual or by conference call until further notice.

To be considered, please submit all pertinent contact information with a brief paragraph describing your background and relationship to the agricultural community to Rachel Norris at rnorris@smadc.com. A recommendation letter from a current board member is suggested. Current Board Members are listed on the ‘About SMADC’ page at www.SMADC.com.

Please respond by August 31, 2021. Applications will be reviewed in September and new members announced by September 15, 2021. New members are expected to attend the October meeting.

For more information on SMADC programs and the current Commission members, visit www.smadc.com, or call (240) 528-8850.

CLICK HERE FOR CURRENT SMADC BOARD MEMBER LIST

