The fourth time was the charm for Richard Knott, a civilian project manager at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. His purchase of one more Multiplier Money scratch-off was the key to bringing home the game’s $50,000 top prize.

“I was heading home after work and in the mood for a scratch-off so I stopped at the first place I saw,” Richard explained to Maryland Lottery officials on Wednesday. Happy to see that the store’s Lottery selection included his favorite game,Multiplier Money, the Leonardtown resident bought three.

“I scratched them out in the truck and had no luck.” A fan of the game’s prize multiplier feature, the 57-year-old decided to try one more scratch-off. “I stared at the ticket for a few minutes and finally said to myself, ‘I think I just won fifty grand.’”

The St. Mary’s County resident returned inside Leonardtown Sunoco, also known as Pals Liquors & Gas, to verify his prize. The cashier confirmed his big win and also shared a celebratory fist bump. Richard then drove home to share the news with his wife.

“I asked her if she had any plans for us for the week because I needed to make a trip to Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.” Her response? “Get out of here!”

The couple will use their winnings to cover vacation expenses and put the remainder into savings. The $5Multiplier Moneygame debuted last month. Richard claimed the game’s second top prize, leaving six more awaiting discovery as well as 12 $5,000 second-tier prizes.

Look for Multiplier Money and other games at Leonardtown Sunoco / Pal’s Liquors & Gas at 25965 Point Lookout Road, or any of the more than 4,000 Lottery retailers in Maryland. The store that delivered Richard’s good fortune also benefits from its lucky sale. Pal’s Liquors & Gas will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery for selling the top-prize winning scratch-off.

