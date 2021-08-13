Saturday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2 pm. High near 91. Heat index values as high as 102. West wind 3 to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night

Showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 pm and 2 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Low around 70. Light and variable wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

