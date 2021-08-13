LEONARDTOWN, MD (August 10, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will offer free back-to-school vaccine clinics for children (birth to age 18) living in St. Mary’s County. The following vaccines will be available:

Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough)

Meningococcal (meningitis)

HPV (human papillomavirus)

Varicella (chicken pox)

MMR (measles, mumps, rubella)

MMRV (measles, mumps, rubella, varicella)

HepB (hepatitis B)

COVID-19*

Back-to-school vaccine clinics will be drive-thru or walk-up. A parent or guardian must be present and bring the child’s immunization record and/or a letter from the child’s school nurse. A Spanish-speaking interpreter will be on-site to assist community members as needed.



Appointments are required. Click the clinic date below to make an appointment online or call SMCHD at (301) 475-4330 for assistance:

*Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 will be available for youth age 12 and older (separate registration required on-site at clinic). For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine or call (301) 475-4330.



For more information on recommended vaccinations by age, please visit smchd.org/immunizations.

