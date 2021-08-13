LEONARDTOWN, MD (August 10, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will offer free back-to-school vaccine clinics for children (birth to age 18) living in St. Mary’s County. The following vaccines will be available:
- Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough)
- Meningococcal (meningitis)
- HPV (human papillomavirus)
- Varicella (chicken pox)
- MMR (measles, mumps, rubella)
- MMRV (measles, mumps, rubella, varicella)
- HepB (hepatitis B)
- COVID-19*
Back-to-school vaccine clinics will be drive-thru or walk-up. A parent or guardian must be present and bring the child’s immunization record and/or a letter from the child’s school nurse. A Spanish-speaking interpreter will be on-site to assist community members as needed.
Appointments are required. Click the clinic date below to make an appointment online or call SMCHD at (301) 475-4330 for assistance:
- Saturday, August 14 (8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.) at Spring Ridge Middle School Health Clinic
- Monday, August 16 (2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.) at Spring Ridge Middle School Health Clinic
- Tuesday, August 17 (9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.) at Margaret Brent Middle School Health Clinic
- Wednesday, August 18 (2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.) at Spring Ridge Middle School Health Clinic
- Thursday, August 19 (9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.) at Margaret Brent Middle School Health Clinic
- Friday, August 20 (2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.) at Spring Ridge Middle School Health Clinic
*Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 will be available for youth age 12 and older (separate registration required on-site at clinic). For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine or call (301) 475-4330.
For more information on recommended vaccinations by age, please visit smchd.org/immunizations.