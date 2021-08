The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Calvert County Detention Center welcomes 5 new Correctional Officers: Brenden Bell, Nicholas Morlock, Robert Stone III, Nicholas Sunderland, and Katarina Walker to its ranks, upon graduation from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy’s Corrections Entry Level Training Program, Session 66.

A total of 14 total correctional officers will be joining the respective Sheriff’s Offices throughout Southern Maryland. Congratulations to all officers!











